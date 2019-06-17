Bayern Munich hoping to snatch Celtic youngster tipped for greatness

Bayern Munich are set to swoop for Celtic starlet Liam Morrison.

The Bundesliga giants are keen on the 16-year-old centre-back, although the Hoops have been trying to get the teen tied down on a professional deal.

Football Insider is reporting that Bayern are in "pole position" to secure Morrison's services this summer.

The defender is viewed as one of the most promising youngsters in the Scottish game and has caught the eye of numerous clubs, including Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim, after a string of impressive performances for club and country.

Should Morrison make the move to Bavaria - or, indeed, any overseas club - Celtic would only be in line for a small compensation package.