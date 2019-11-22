'Basically the John Terry of Scottish football' - Fans react to Celtic captain Scott Brown hinting at Scotland U-turn

Football fans have reacted to Celtic captain Scott Brown refusing to rule out a second international comeback for next spring's Euro 2020 play-offs. Fair to say, the reaction has been mixed...

One fan wrote: "The only reason Scott Brown is wanting a break in the league to help the national team is so that in the event we do qualify he will suddenly come out of international retirement. Just wanting to try and nick the place of someone that would have worked for their spot."

Hollicom Hector added: "Get him back. That way we stand a chance, rather than Ryan Jack. No disrespect to Jack. He's playing ok but he'll never be a Scott Brown."

Chris Robertson stated: "Steve Clarke should not even consider taking Scott Brown if he decides that he is available for selection for the play-offs."

Another supporter said: "Scott Brown, 34, who retired from international duty a second time in February 2018, is refusing to rule out making a Scotland comeback if the national team reaches next summer's Euro 2020 finals...….. No thanks, glory hunter."

Scott Wilk wasn't mincing his words: "Scott Brown can sling it. He quit the national team, but now there's some chance of qualification he's interested again? No thanks."

John Lindsay wanted to know: "Which of the current squad of players that turn up for games do you deny the chance to go to the Euros because Broony decides he wants to play again? Not for me, thanks."

Craig Thomson opined: "He can do one. Retired when he was needed most. Stick with the guys that Clarke has got actually showing up and performing as a unit and running through walls for their country again, that also means no Kieran Tierney."

Mike Macleod added: "Don’t bother - had his time. Trio that played last time will do us nicely going forward and plenty other talent in that area."

Daniel Cameron wanted to see another retiree make a comeback: "The reason we made progress with Strachan and when he left it seemed like we took five steps back is because Brown retired! If he came back for Euros we would be the better for it, same goes for Allan McGregor!"

Michael Higgins kept it short and sweet: "Absolutely no chance."

Tom Stones tweeted: "Glory hunter. Pick and choose when he plays for his country? You play the good games and the bad games."

PeterVDV joked: "Christian Dailly and Tom Boyd might fancy it too."

Daniel Logan suggested: "People who have retired or not done the qualifiers should be told no, because you're only there for the [tournament] and not the hard part - why play internationals if you only want the headlines and glory?"

George Kirkwood said: "Not welcome. At least five central midfielders in the squad are fitter, technically better plus don't pick and choose when they want to play."

One Dundee United fan blasted: "Incredible arrogance that will no doubt be backed by the Scottish media. Basically he is the John Terry of Scottish football."