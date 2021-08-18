AZ Alkmaar 'extremely disappointed' at lack of Dutch TV coverage for Celtic clash

AZ Alkmaar say they are “extremely disappointed” that tonight’s Europa League play-off clash with Celtic won't be shown on Dutch TV.

By Patrick McPartlin
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:46 pm
AZ Alkmaar's players train at Celtic Park ahead of the Europa League play-off clash
Instead, AZ supporters will have to stream the match via the Scottish Premiership side’s pay-per-view on Celtic TV, priced at £9.99.

Premier Sports have confirmed they will show the return leg at the AFAS Stadion next week but the Hoops, who are the rights-holders for the first leg, appear to have failed to reach an agreement with broadcasters to allow tonight’s clash to be screened in the Netherlands.

A statement posted on the Eredivisie club’s website read: "AZ finds it extremely disappointing that no Dutch broadcaster has managed to obtain the rights, which belong to the home club in this round.

"Such a match, which is of enormous importance for Dutch football, deserves to be broadcast. For reasons that are unclear to AZ, the rights holder and Dutch broadcasters have failed to reach an agreement.”

Europa League
