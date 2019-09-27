'Awkward' - Neil Lennon's verdict on Hibs v Celtic Betfred Cup scheduling

Neil Lennon has described the decision to play the Celtic v Hibs Betfred Cup semi-final at teatime as "strange".

It has been announced that the holders will take on the Easter Road side at Hampden Park on Saturday, November 2 with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Rangers play Hearts in the other semi-final the following day with a 3pm kick-off.

"It is a bit of an awkward time for a kick-off," said Lennon.

"They brought in 5.30 kick-offs when I was a player here in 2000-01, a little bit of an adjustment that's all.

"It will be a different routine for the players in pre-match but we will cross that bridge when we come to it.

"It is a strange time for kick-off but no issues with it really."

Lennon insists that Saturday's league game against Hibs will have no bearing on the semi-final.

He said: "Not really. You don't know what sort of form either team are going to be in going into the semi-final and anything can happen on any given day.

"So I don't think tomorrow is an indicator at all."