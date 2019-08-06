Arsenal to sell defensive duo but what does it mean for Celtic's Kieran Tierney with time running out?

Have your say

At 5pm on Thursday afternoon it will finally be over one way or another.

Kieran Tierney is still wanted by Arsenal. Picture: SNS

Arsenal have a little over 50 hours to complete the signing of Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

With the Premier League transfer window closing in two days' time ahead of the start of the season, the Gunners have been attempting to rid themselves of fringe players as they look to raise funds and space for the Scotland international.

Respected journalist David Ornstein, renowned for having his finger on the pulse with all things Arsenal, has confirmed that the club "retain Kieran Tierney interest despite injury".

He has reported that the Gunners have agreed a €5million fee with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for the transfer of Laurent Koscielny.

In addition, Carl Jenkinson is set to complete a move to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal have already recruited Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and William Saliba - the latter being sent out on loan.

The club are keen to add a left-back despite the presence of Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal.

SkyBet have Tierney at 1/20 to sign for Arsenal before the close of the transfer window but a third bid is yet to be received by Celtic.

Reports have linked Celtic with a £7million move for Brentford full-back Rico Henry if Tierney moves.

