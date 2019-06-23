Arsenal credentials questioned as second Kieran Tierney bid is reportedly rejected

The former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner believes the Parkhead club should not contemplate selling Kieran Tierney for anything less than £25 million and has questioned whether Arsenal are a big enough club for the 22-year-old left-back.

The north London side were reported last night to have had a second, improved offer for the defender rejected. Their original bid, thought to be in the region of £15m, was immediately dismissed by Celtic who value the player at around the £25m mark.

Napoli, Everton and Leicester City have all been credited with an interest in Tierney, pictured, who has been capped 12 times by Scotland.

Bonner, the former Republic of Ireland internationalist who played for Celtic for two decades, insists Tierney is just as good as Liverpool’s Scottish left-back Andy Robertson who recently helped the Anfield club win the Champions League.

Bonner said: “If Kieran was playing in England, he’d probably be worth about £50m. But because it’s Scotland, I would think £25 million would be a price you’d start talking about, with add-ons.

“He’s got the ability to go into a club like Arsenal. Whether Arsenal is a big enough club for Kieran Tierney, that’s the question.

“If you were picking out a player in British football at the moment that can play left-back, himself and Andy Robertson are the best two in Britain, if not Europe.”