Arsenal confident of signing Kieran Tierney - £25m transfer talks 're-opened' with Celtic

Arsenal have re-opened talks with Celtic regarding the £25million transfer of Kieran Tierney.

The protracted transfer had hit a snag earlier in the week when it seemed that the Gunners had switched their focus elsewhere.

However, the Premier League side have came back to the table with Unai Emery really keen to sign the Parkhead star according to the Scottish Sun.

So far the Gunners have had all their bids rejected by Celtic.

The first bid of £15million fell well short of the asking price of £25million, while the Scottish Champions hierarchy have been unimpressed with further bids made up of add-ons and clauses.

It is reported that Arsenal feel the clubs are not far apart in negotiations and are hopeful a deal can be done.

A further twist comes in the shape of the English transfer window where, unlike Scotland, Premier League sides don't have until the end of August to get their business done.

The window closes at 5pm on Thursday, 8 August ahead of the new Premier League season.