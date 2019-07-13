Arsenal bid £25m for Kieran Tierney - reports

Arsenal have submitted a £25 million bid for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to reports.

The North London club have been closely tracking the left-back and have already had offers for the player rejected by the Scottish champions.

£25m has been widely quoted as Celtic's valuation of Tierney who has been a key member of the club's all-conquering side during the past four seasons.

Both Sky Sports and the Sun are reporting that Arsenal have lodged a £25m bid.

Tierney, 22, is currently out of action as he recovers form the pelvic injury which caused him to miss the final games of last season as Celtic clinched an unprecedented Treble Treble.

If the deal goes through it will break the record for a transfer fee involving a Scottish club. The current high mark is £19.7m sum Lyon paid Celtic for Moussa Dembele last August.