Are Celtic set to re-sign Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur after £13m move falters?

Celtic will attempt to re-sign Victor Wanyama on transfer deadline day in a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Could Neil Lennon be reunited with Victor Wanyama. Picture: SNS

According to the Daily Record, Spurs are willing to listen to loan offers after the midfielder's £13million move to Belgian side Club Brugge is set to fall through despite a deal having been agreed.

The Kenyan was sold by Celtic for £12.5million to Southampton 2013 before moving on to White Hart Lane for £11million three years later.

It is understood Neil Lennon prioritised the signings of Fraser Forster and Wanyama this summer with the former already through the door, wearing his former team-mate's old 67 number.

If Celtic are to sign their former midfielder it will be on a loan move with the player on a reported £3.3million-a-year deal.

The move could happen at the last minute with Spurs' preference being a permanent deal.

