Are Celtic competing for the signing of the 97-goal Premier League striker who has played for Arsenal, Man City, Spurs and Real Madrid?

Neil Lennon has admitted he hopes to add a further five players to his Celtic squad following the signing of David Turnbull.

Emmanuel Adebayor has been linked with a move to Celtic.

The Northern Irishman has made defence the priority this summer with the club in Champions League action next month when they face FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round but has admitted that there are three or four areas to strengthen.

He is hoping to get "two or three in before the first Champions League deadline".

One player could be striker Emmanuel Adebayor, according to The Sun.

The 35-year-old departed Turkish top-flight side Istanbul Basaksehir having netted 23 goals in 55 league outings and helped them to second in the Super Lig last season.

Celtic are on of a host of clubs credited with an interest in the striker, who counts Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Spurs among his former clubs.

The likelihood is that he won't join be turning up at Parkhead with a preference to play in London, with both West Ham and Watford keen. He is also wanted by Premier League newboys Sheffield United and a pair of Italian clubs.

Adebayor netted 124 goals in English football and eight for Real Madrid.