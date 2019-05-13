Are Celtic and Rangers still top in the “positivity league table”?
New research has been published which reveals the Scottish Premiership clubs that have enjoyed positive social media coverage over the course of the last season.
Analytics firm SEMrush has revealed how the Scottish top flight would look if the table was based on positive social media alone...
1. Kilmarnock - 61%
Another impressive season, a new high points total and a real chance of European football has lifted Killie up two per cent on last year
2. Aberdeen - 59%
Having the upper hand over Rangers made up for losing out on second place - the Dons are up two per cent on last year
3. St Mirren - 51%
Despite a dodgy start to the season, positive tweets about St Mirren are up seven per cent
4. Hibs - 34%
An up-and-down season sees Hibs on 34% - down three on last year
