Anti-racist chief hails Celtic fans' provocative banner against Rod Stewart and Tories

Celtic fans who unfurled a strong banner aimed at Tories and celebrity fan Rod Stewart have been backed by an anti-racist chief.

Show Racism the Red Card founder and chief executive labelled the Green Brigade's 'Tories not welcome' banner "brilliant".

He tweeted: "Brilliant by #Celtic fans: 'Tories not welcome' - Celtic fans aim banner at Rod Stewart during Hibs game after singer's backing for #BorisJohnson"

Famous singer Stewart congratulated Boris Johnson on his election win, something which didn't go down well with fans.

The banner provoked a mixed response.

Celtic and Rangers will find out their opponents for the knockout stages of the Europa League today, while there is all the reaction from the weekend's game where the Green Brigade hit the headlines for their critical banner aimed at Rod Stewart. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.

All the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football.

