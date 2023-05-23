A new long-term deal for the Australian, who is currently on a one-year rolling contract, to ward off potential English suitors was mooted as a possible reason for the "private" get-together. Finalising the summer transfer plans ahead of a second crack at the Champions League would have been a likely topic of conversation given the desire to improve on last season's showing.

However, for Postecoglou, the catch-up was nothing out of the ordinary. He revealed that he and the Irish billionaire owner keep in regular contact having formed a close relationship since the first Zoom call that led to his appointment in June 2021.

Desmond was a source of comfort and support during his challenging first few months at Celtic where aspersions were cast after winning only three of the opening seven Premiership fixtures and crashing out of Champions League qualifying at the first hurdle to FC Midtjylland. Postecoglou has since repaid that faith in spades with back-to-back league titles, two League Cups and now a first Scottish Cup final against Inverness next month to complete a historic treble.

Ange Postecoglou has revealed he is in regular contact with Celtic owner Dermot Desmond. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“We are in regular contact with each other and that’s because Dermot loves Celtic, he loves talking about the games and how the club is going in general," Postecoglou said. “It’s not like I have to update him with everything, that’s what I do with [chief executive] Michael Nicholson. He lets us get on with our roles of running the club but Dermot is really passionate about Celtic and about football. I don’t know if he’s in contact with me more or less than previous managers. I don’t know if I’m a favourite or not! But he has treated me very well.

"Dermot was the first person I spoke to with regards to the club. He’s very influential and has been very supportive of me, personally and within the club. Particularly when we didn’t have the smoothest of starts. It didn’t last very long but it was still a difficult beginning. During that time, he was immensely supportive of me. I knew that he and the club would have my back and support me until I got the club to where we needed to be.

“I enjoy a great relationship with Dermot and his family. He’s a very important part of Celtic and has been for a long time. It’s been great that I have been able to repay that faith he showed me right from the start. We have just accomplished so much in that space of time. It was a lot different when I walked in but we have done a lot, from the success we have had on the field to the players we have brought in.