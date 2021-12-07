Ange Postecoglou: I don't deserve this Celtic adulation

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates at full time after the win over Dundee United.

The 3-0 win over Dundee United kept up the pressure on leaders Rangers and saw Celtic extend their run of successive domestic wins to five.

The fans hailed Postecoglou afterwards. The manager responded by saluting them and beating his fist against his chest to show them that these feelings were reciprocated.

Postecoglou also picked up a scarf that was tossed his way from the Jim McLean stand and stretched it above his head.

There were fewer Celtic fans than normal at Tannadice due to the Jerry Kerr stand having been closed to damage sustained during Storm Arwen last month.

“I’ve said from day one, I’m not sure I’m sort of worthy of the adulation or the support I’m getting, because I’ve yet to achieve what I want to,” Postecoglou told CelticTV “But I can’t dismiss the fact they are right behind me, not just me, but the whole team.

“The atmosphere they create, even on Sunday when a few unfortunately couldn’t get into the ground.

"The ones who were there made up for it with their noise. They are the most important part of this football club.