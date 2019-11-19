Andrew Dallas involved as referees confirmed for Celtic v Livingston and Hamilton v Rangers matches

The match officials for Celtic's home match with Livingston and Rangers' trip to Hamilton have been confirmed by the Scottish FA.

Andrew Dallas will take charge of the match at Celtic Park - his 12th match involving the Hoops, and first this season.

The 36-year-old referee has shown nine yellow cards and one red and awarded three penalties in matches involving Celtic in his career so far.

In his 12 Scottish Premiership matches so far this term he has shown 12 yellow cards, one red and awarded four penalties.

On three occasions he has kept his cards in his pocket - Rangers' 2-1 win over Motherwell at Ibrox, and 4-0 victory at St Johnstone, and in Hibs' 4-1 win over the Perthshire outfit earlier this month.

Dallas is assisted by Frank Connor and Andy Milne with Don Robertson on fourth-official duties.

MacLean in charge at Accies

Steven McLean is the man in the middle for Rangers' trip to Hamilton - his seventh Scottish Premiership match of the 2019/20 campaign, and his first involving Rangers.

In his six matches so far this term, McLean has flashed 18 yellow cards and awarded two penalties - including one for Hamilton in their 2-1 win over Livingston on September 28.

The 38-year-old whistler has overseen 26 matches involving the Ibrox side in his career so far.

He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Drew Kirkland, while Gavin Ross has been appointed as fourth official.