Andre Villas-Boas the new bookmakers' favourite to become Celtic boss

Odds on Andre Villas-Boas to become the next manager of Celtic have reduced dramatically over the past few days, to the point where the Portuguese coach is now the favourite with several bookmakers.

Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair all have him as the leading contender, ahead of the likes of Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho and David Moyes.

The ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss has been linked with the job consistently since Brendan Rodgers departed at the end of February.

His agent initially distanced the 41-year-old from the role, but later walked those comments back, saying his client had "the deepest affection for Scotland".

Neil Lennon is the current Celtic manager on an interim basis. It is not yet known whether he will continue those duties after Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

