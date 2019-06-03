Andre Villas-Boas has been monitoring Celtic star 'for a year'

Marseille are looking to hijack Porto's attempts to sign Olivier Ntcham this summer, according to reports in France.
The Celtic midfielder has been linked with a move away from Parkhead this transfer window with Porto believed to have been the frontrunners.
Although, if reports from FootMercato are to be believed, new Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas is desperate to bring the Frenchman back to his native land.
The ex-Chelsea and Spurs manager recently took over at Marseille and is looking to make Ntcham a marquee summer signing as he looks to improved their fortunes in Ligue 1.
It is even being reported that Villas-Boas has been an admirer of Ntcham for over a year and was waiting for his next job opportunity to try and sign the 23-year-old.
Ntcham had a disappointing 2018/19 campaign through injuries and loss of form.
