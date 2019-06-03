Andre Villas-Boas has been monitoring Celtic star 'for a year'

Marseille are looking to hijack Porto's attempts to sign Olivier Ntcham this summer, according to reports in France.

The Celtic midfielder has been linked with a move away from Parkhead this transfer window with Porto believed to have been the frontrunners.

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

Although, if reports from FootMercato are to be believed, new Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas is desperate to bring the Frenchman back to his native land.

The ex-Chelsea and Spurs manager recently took over at Marseille and is looking to make Ntcham a marquee summer signing as he looks to improved their fortunes in Ligue 1.

It is even being reported that Villas-Boas has been an admirer of Ntcham for over a year and was waiting for his next job opportunity to try and sign the 23-year-old.

Ntcham had a disappointing 2018/19 campaign through injuries and loss of form.

