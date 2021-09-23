Agreement in place for Ibrox star to be sold, Celtic and Rangers face significant sponsorship blow, Hibs ace hints at new contract - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Glen Kamara has agreed a new contract extension with Rangers until 2025. Picture: SNS

Rangers plan to sell Kamara

Rangers are planning to sell Glen Kamara as early as next year after getting the Finnish international tied down to a new deal. The club protected the value of one of their prized assets by extending his contract until 2025, but an agreement is in place the midfielder can leave for the right price. (Football Insider)

McGregor a doubt for Europe clash

The hamstring issue that has led Callum McGregor to miss Celtic’s last two games could yet prevent him featuring in the Europa League at home to Bayer Leverkusen next Thursday. (The Scotsman)

Celtic and Rangers set for cash blow

Celtic and Rangers could be in line for an investment blow as the UK Government is set to ban betting logos from the front of football shirts. Celtic are sponsored by Dafabet, while Rangers currently have 32Red or Unibet emblazoned on their tops.

Nisbet hints at new deal

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet hints he’s close to agreeing a new deal with the Easter Road side. The Capital club opened talks with the 24-year-old at the end of last month with a view to tying him down on a longer and improved contract. (The Scotsman)

Clubs ‘must do more’

One of the five clubs to instigate a review of the SPFL, Hibs are calling on Scottish clubs to stop allowing others to define football in this country and to take a more proactive approach to promoting our game. (The Scotsman)

Hibs ‘must learn’ from transfer window

Hibs have to learn from the errors of the last transfer window, according to chairman and owner Ron Gordon. The Leith club were left red-faced when a bid to bring Jamie McGrath from St Mirren got bogged down in paperwork and could not be completed in time. (The Scotsman)

Hearts win appeal

Hearts have successfully appealed Ben Woodburn’s booking for simulation in the 2-2 draw with Ross County. The on-loan Liverpool midfielder was shown a yellow card for diving in the final minute of the first half after he was clipped by County’s Jordan Tillson. (Evening News)

Griffiths kicks flare

Leigh Griffiths could be in trouble with the SFA after kicking a flare into the crowd during Wednesday's ​Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie against St Johnstone. (The Scotsman)

