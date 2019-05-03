‘Absolutely shocking and vile’ - Celtic fans slam vandals who wrecked Billy McNeill tributes

Celtic fans have hit out at the vandals who defaced poster tributes to Lisbon Lions legend Billy McNeill just hours before his funeral.

McNeill, dubbed Cesar by Hoops fans, died last month at the age of 79. He led Celtic to European Cup glory in 1967 and also went on to manage the club. He had been diagnosed with dementia in 2017.

The order of service for Billy McNeill's funeral. Picture: SNS Group

Several large posters had been put up in Glasgow - lining the route the funeral cortege was due to take - commemorating the former Celtic captain, but a Celtic fans’ page - Celtic to the Core - shared images showing one tribute covered in red paint while another had been ripped off a wall in the Merchant City.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page, a statement read: “Received a message this morning and been asked to share this - a friend of a friend has just cycled past Celtic Park and noticed some vile scumbag has vandalised the McNeill posters that have been put up along the route of the funeral. If anyone knows who put the posters up could you let them know or if anyone could fix it... be horrible for the McNeill family to see this.

“This is absolutely shocking and [there’s] no need, it’s vile! There are some lowlife people out there.”

McNeill’s funeral took place earlier today in Glasgow. Thousands of fans paid an emotional farewell as the cortege arrived at Celtic Park before going on to a private family ceremony.

Supporters threw flowers and scarves towards the hearse and songs about McNeill and the Lisbon Lions were sung as his coffin was driven down the Celtic Way.

Sir Alex Ferguson was among those in attendance, while former Rangers managers Walter Smith and John Greig, along with ex-Celtic players Frank McGarvey, Frank McAvennie and Tom Boyd also attended.