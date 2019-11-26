Aberdeen eye 'next Alfredo Morelos', Celtic punish supporters, key development in Hearts' manager chase, Celtic 'can win Europa League' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Hearts hold talks with Stendel

Hearts have held talks with Daniel Stendel and are prepared to offer the German coach an attractive package in the hope of luring him to Edinburgh. (Evening News)

- Stendel would be free to join Hearts immediately as reports of still having a contract with Barnsley are wide of the mark. However, it is believed his first choice is to remain in England while he's also considering a move back to Germany. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen might not leave Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s new chairman Dave Cormack admits the club might not be leaving Pittodrie after all as the planned move to a new stadium by 2023 could be delayed at best, or scrapped in the worst-case scenario. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen eye next Morelos

Aberdeen hope their partnership with Atlanta United can help them unearth the next Alfredo Morelos due to the MLS side's access to the South American market. (Daily Record)

Celtic announce partial closure

Celtic have decided to partially close the Green Brigade section for the upcoming Europa League clash with Cluj in response to fines from Uefa for fan behaviour. (Daily Record)

Celtic 'can go all the way'

Christopher Jullien believes Celtic have the ability and mentality needed to “go all the way” in the Europa League this season. (The Scotsman)

Griffiths' 'best to come'

The best of Leigh Griffiths at Celtic is still to come, according to manager Neil Lennon after the striker returned from injury against Livingston on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Hartson tells detractors to be quiet

John Hartson launched a firm defence of former club Celtic on social media after Sam Allardyce insisted any manager could go north and win trophies with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

No sentiment for Ross

Jack Ross admits he owes St Mirren a huge debt of gratitude - but insisted there will be no room for sentiment when he makes a return to Paisley with Hibs tonight. (Evening News)