Aberdeen eye former Celtic ace, Green Brigade 'have put Celtic fans in harm's way', Gerrard plea to Rangers fans, £5m ex-EPL star in talks with Scottish club - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

1. Aberdeen eye Mulumbu

2. Graham on Easter Road 'morgue'

3. McInnes apologises

4. Lennon hails performance

