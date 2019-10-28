Aberdeen eye former Celtic ace, Green Brigade 'have put Celtic fans in harm's way', Gerrard plea to Rangers fans, £5m ex-EPL star in talks with Scottish club - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.
1. Aberdeen eye Mulumbu
Aberdeen are considering a move for former Celtic and Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu. The Pittodrie club have also been in talks with Gary O'Neil but aren't expected to reach a deal for the 36-year-old. (Scottish Sun)