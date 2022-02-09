It turned into quite the match – relive the action here.
A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Aberdeen v Celtic: Live updates from Pittodrie
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:38
- Two changes to Celtic team
- Aberdeen make four alterations
- Kick off is 7.45pm
OTHER SCORES
Dundee Utd 2-0 Motherwell
Hearts 1-2 Dundee
Rangers 2-0 Hibs
Ross County 1-1 Livingston
St Johnstone 2-1 St Mirren
FULL TIME!
Celtic win a thriller 3-2 at Pittodrie!
INTO STOPPAGE TIME
Four minutes to go ...
FINAL TEN
Entering the closing stages. Celtic looking to catch Aberdeen on the break. Feels like there is another goal in this ...
Ferguson’s free-kick from just outside the area flashes over Hart’s bar. So nearly a third for the Dons.
ABERDEEN PUSHING
The Dons are not lying down. Ferguson has a header well saved by Joe Hart as they search for another equaliser.
ABERDEEN PUSHING
The Dons are not lying down. Ferguson has a header well saved by Joe Hart as they search for another equaliser.
GOOOAAALLLL!!
This match has gone mad! JOTA makes it 3-2 to Celtic, although there is a hint of offside about the goal as the hosts complain vociferously.