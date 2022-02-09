LiveAberdeen 2-3 Celtic RECAP: Celtic survive Dons fightback to take victory

There’s wasno doubting the game of the day in the cinch Premiership this Wednesday as Aberdeen welcomed league leaders Celtic to Pittodrie.

By Mark Atkinson
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 7:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:35 pm
Aberdeen v Celtic takes place at Pittodrie this evening

It turned into quite the match – relive the action here.

Aberdeen v Celtic: Live updates from Pittodrie

Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:38

  • Two changes to Celtic team
  • Aberdeen make four alterations
  • Kick off is 7.45pm
Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:38

OTHER SCORES

Dundee Utd 2-0 Motherwell

Hearts 1-2 Dundee

Rangers 2-0 Hibs

Ross County 1-1 Livingston

St Johnstone 2-1 St Mirren

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:37

FULL TIME!

Celtic win a thriller 3-2 at Pittodrie!

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:30

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:30

INTO STOPPAGE TIME

Four minutes to go ...

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:24

FINAL TEN

Entering the closing stages. Celtic looking to catch Aberdeen on the break. Feels like there is another goal in this ...

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:14

CLOSE!!!

Ferguson’s free-kick from just outside the area flashes over Hart’s bar. So nearly a third for the Dons.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:09

ABERDEEN PUSHING

The Dons are not lying down. Ferguson has a header well saved by Joe Hart as they search for another equaliser.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:04

GOOOAAALLLL!!

This match has gone mad! JOTA makes it 3-2 to Celtic, although there is a hint of offside about the goal as the hosts complain vociferously.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:01

