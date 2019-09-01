'A real matchwinner for Celtic' - How Neil Lennon's side rated in their victory over Rangers

Have your say

Ratings out of ten for all the Celtic players involved in the win at Ibrox over Rangers.

Celtic secured a deserved three points at the home of their fierce rivals with Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes netting.

100th clean sheet for Celtic. One of his easiest games for the club.

A solid showing in his Old Firm debut. Moved central and once again didnt look out of place

The Israeli strolled the encounter before he was forced off through injury.

There have been doubts about the Frenchman but he was superb, reading the game well, timing his tackles excellently.

Another who had question marks over his role but gave a great account of himself defensively while still maintaining his attacking instincts.

Ideal, harum scarum encounter for the Celtic captain. He relished the midfield battle and showed up well, often in the right place at the right time.

Lucky to escape a yellow card for a challenge on Arfield and then a dive. Didnt have the control he often does but put in the performance Celtic needed.

A surprisingly quiet afternoon for Rangers' big-game player. Hooked after the hour.

Not overly influential in the final third but worked his socks off and one of the few players who wasnt wasteful with the ball.