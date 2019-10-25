'A joke', 'undeserved defeat' - Italian press react to Celtic's win over Lazio at a 'hot and historic' Parkhead

Have your say

Lazio played well at Parkhead but were undone by Neil Lennon's strong and competitive Celtic side. How did the Rome side and Italian press react?

All publications were in agreement with regards to Hoops goalkeeper Fraser Forster and his importance in the win for the home side.

Alessandro Menghi, writing in Corriere dello Sport, called the Englishman "unbelievable", while Nicola Berardino, in Gazzetta dello Sport, went for "miraculous".

It meant the Italian press were left to rue the missed chances from the visitors.

Antonio Farinola wrote in la Repubblica that it was "an undeserved defeat, but (makes it) very difficult in terms of qualification".

"A manly match, without a minute's pause, played at very high pace and with a suffocating pressure

"Simone Inzaghi's men responded blow for blow, suffering at times to an opponent who in this stadium plays with the extra man, the public".

Farinola also praised the referee Ivan Bebek.

"He did not let himself be overcome by the heat of the third largest stadium in the United Kingdom."

Hot environment

Menghi called the result a "una beffa", a joke, lamenting the poor finishing of Lazio - Joaquin Correa's shot off the post and Marco Parolo's effort "stopped by a miraculous intervention by Forster".

He did note the atmosphere, something which Lazio tamed as the game went on.

Menghi wrote: "Cold climate, very hot environment. In the historic theatre of the Scots, Celtic Park, 60 thousand spectators sing "You'll never walk alone" and welcome Lazio, supported by 1355 biancocelesti fans. High tempo, intense game, the home crowd is heard

"Until the 60' (minute) Celtic is not seen, the warmth of the home crowd has also fallen, thanks to Lazio, which suffers only Christie's shot."

Berardino also recognised the way Lazio were able to frustrate the home side.

"(A) start that tries to surprise Lazio even with the emotional charge that emanates from the stands," he said, before the Neil Lennon's men struggled "to find the coordinates of its game".

Emiliano Bernardini in Il Messaggero summed up Lazio.

"Lazio finds itself fragile and unfinished. Beautiful in half. Courageous for a fixed term. Full-time inconclusive."

Simone Inzaghi was full of praise for Celtic but regretted not winning.

"We played a great game against a valuable team, but it is difficult to digest a defeat of this kind," the Lazio boss said. "The second goal came from an individual error, on those occasions the marking should never be lost.

“It’s a pity, we deserved more in this wonderful arena.”

Goal scorer Manuel Lazzari said: "Physically they are animals, unfortunately they punished us on a corner kick."