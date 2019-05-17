‘A huge embarrassment for Scottish football’ - Celtic slam SFA decision to clear Rangers’ Jon Flanagan

Celtic have slammed the SFA’s decision to overturn a two-match ban for Rangers defender Jon Flanagan following an incident with Hoops captain Scott Brown in last week’s Old Firm match.

The Ibrox club were left outraged when it was announced earlier this week that the former Liverpool full-back had been cited by Scottish football’s governing body for the flashpoint - after Flanagan was booked by referee Kevin Clancy after appearing to plant his arm into Brown’s face as they tussled before a second-half corner.

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan during a training session at the Hummel Training Centre. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic boss Neil Lennon criticised Flanagan after the game, insisting the Rangers player should have walked and SFA compliance officer Claire Whyte decided the incident was worth reviewing. She referred the case to a panel of three former referees, who all agreed Flanagan should have seen red.

Rangers chiefs released a statement vowing to defend their player “vigorously” while also questioning why Hoops defender Jozo Simunovic had also not been issued with a notice of complaint following an off-the-ball collision with Jermain Defoe.

Now the Ibrox club’s appeal has proved successful after the SFA confirmed the charge against Flanagan had been dismissed by an independent disciplinary panel at Hampden on Friday afternoon.

A statement from Rangers said: “Obviously we have concerns about the process but we are happy that the correct decision has been upheld.”

However, a spokesman for Celtic claimed: “The whole matter is a huge embarrassment for Scottish football.”