40 Celtic players and Neil Lennon: Who will be at Parkhead next season and who will leave?
There are set to be big decisions in the summer at Celtic Park.
Who will be appointed permanent manager? Which players will he want to keep? Who will be brought in to freshen up the squad? Click through and see which players will likely stay and exit.
1. Craig Gordon - NO
Has fallen down the pecking order and turns 37 next season. He will want first-team football.
SNS
other
2. Scott Bain - YES
Has slowly proven himself capable of being Celtic No.1.
SNS
other
3. Dorus de Vries - NO
Out of contract and Celtic will look to bring someone fresh in to challenge Bain.
SNS
other
4. Conor Hazard - NO
Been out on loan but not quite the level to break into the first team.
SNS
other
View more