'£25m+ Edouard', 'Lennon's frustration', 'fabulous Forster', '17 year wait' - Five takeaways from Celtic's 1-1 Europa League draw with Copenhagen

Analysis from Celtic draw in Copenhagen in what was a game of two halves.

Set the price to £25m+

Odsonne Edouard netted a sublime chip to put Celtic ahead. Picture: Getty

It is fully expected that interest will heat up in the summer for the signing of Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman has been in supreme form since the winter break and showed his confidence in Copenhagen. Previously, the two early chances may have weighed on his mind, but not now. When the ball was worked fantastically into his path for his third chance he made no mistake with a sublime dink into the corner. Europe's elite will surely be taking notice. Celtic won't want to lose him but he can be assured they will get a huge sum of money if he does move on.

Frustration

In the first half Celtic showed great control of the match. So much so that on a number of occasions the home support made their feelings known to their players as they watched the visitors knock the ball around. That went out of the window after the break as Copenhagen started brightly. More than once you could hear Neil Lennon telling his players to get up the pitch as they dropped too deep. It was completely at odds with the opening 45 minutes and a stark European lesson.

Big stage Forster

According to former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas, the club are paying £40,000-a-week towards on loan star Fraser Forster's Southampton wages. If that is true then it has been value for money, especially on the big stage. There was the inspired performance at home to Lazio, followed by a man of the match performance in the Betfred Cup final win over Rangers where he saved a penalty from Alfredo Morelos. He was doing it again in Copenhagen when he repelled Jens Stage spot-kick after an intervention from VAR.

Counter-attacking threat

Celtic have to play slightly differently in Europe as they do domestically. It is something captain Scott Brown noted ahead of the clash in Denmark, something they have been working on. A key asset in continental competition is the counter-attack. It is something Celtic possess to a dangerous level. It was seen in the opening goal. The ball was won in midfield and they sprung forward with pace and bodies. Ryan Christie, James Forrest, Jeremie Frimpong supporting Edouard. Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham as well. A huge string to their expanding bow.

A long time coming

The run to the Uefa Cup final in 2003 is a hugely positive memory for Celtic fans. They beat Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and Boavista away from home in the knockout stages. The latter victory in Portugal was the last time they won away from Celtic Park in a European knock-out stage match. It was also the last time they scored in, through Henrik Larsson. Seventeen years on, the visiting support finally had a goal to cheer, which they did in raucous fashion.