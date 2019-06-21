2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: When do Celtic and Rangers play each other in the Old Firm derby?

The fixtures have been released for the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership season and, for Celtic and Rangers fans, there is one clash in particular that they immediately sought out.

This season the two halves of the great Glasgow divide will not have to wait long for the first derby as Rangers host Celtic on Saturday 31 August.

Daniel Candeias battles Kieran Tierney during an Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

The festive clash between the two rivals will this year take place on Sunday 29 December at Celtic Park.

The final meeting before the split is scheduled to take place on Saturday 14 March at Ibrox.

All fixtures are subject to change with the Old Firm contest always selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports.

Celtic begin the defence of their eighth consecutive title with a home clash against St Johnstone. Rangers, meanwhile, will see their campaign on the first Sunday of the season as they travel to Kilmarnock.

