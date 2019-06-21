2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: Rangers face Kilmarnock on TV, Celtic host St Johnstone and Aberdeen welcome Hearts on opening day

Have your say

The 12 Premiership clubs have found out their fixtures for the coming season.

The opening weekend sees St Johnstone travel to Parkhead as Celtic unfurl the league-winning flag, while Rangers don't play until Sunday with their trip to Kilmarnock televised.

Aberdeen host Hearts, St Mirren go to Easter Road to face Hibs, newboys Ross County start with a home tie against Hamilton and Livingston welcome Motherwell.

The first Old Firm clash is scheduled for Saturday, 31 August at Ibrox, while Easter Road is the venue for the first Edinburgh derby on Saturday, September 21.

More to follow.