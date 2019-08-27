19 Scottish Premiership stars in need of a move before the transfer window closes - including Hearts midfielder, Hibs striker, Celtic goalkeeper & 5 Rangers players

By the time the clock hits midnight on Monday, 2 September there will likely be plenty of last-minute business as Ladbrokes Premiership sides tweak their squads. As is the way in the Scottish football clubs will be wary of wages so will be doing their best to move on unwanted individuals. Click and scroll through to see some of the players who could be on their way out of their respective clubs.

1. Stevie May - Aberdeen The forward's move to Aberdeen didn't go as planned. Set to return to St Johnstone.

2. Stephen Gleeson - Aberdeen The midfielder is reportedly being allowed to leave. Fallen down the pecking order after struggling to adapt to Scottish football.

3. Calvin Miller - Celtic Not in Neil Lennon's plans. Spent last season out on loan and is wanted by Portsmouth.

4. Jack Hendry - Celtic On the outside looking in. At a stage of his career where he needs to play regularly.

