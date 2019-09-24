18 former Scottish football stars who remain free agents as October approaches
The transfer window and has been and gone but that doesn't mean that every talented footballer has found himself a club.
Here's a collection of former Scottish football talents that have been unable to find employment with the new season almost two months old.
1. Ross McCormack
The former Rangers and Motherwell midfielder left Aston Villa in the summer.
2. Gary Hooper
The former Celtic striker left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.
3. Alexandros Tziolis
The former Hearts midfielder left Saudi club Al-Fayha in August.
4. Ross Wallace
The former Celtic left-sided defender/midfielder left Fleetwood Town on transfer deadline day.
