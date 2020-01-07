16 of the most interesting Scottish Premiership players on expiring deals - Rangers ace, wanted Celtic star, Old Firm target

With the January transfer window comes teams searching for great deals as they look to give their season a boost or turn round a faltering campaign.

The month also signals six months until the end of a raft of players' deals. There are around 130 players from the 12 Ladbrokes Premiership clubs whose contracts expire at the end of the season. Below are 16 of the most interesting individuals who could be playing their football somewhere else next term.

1. Tomas Cerny - Aberdeen The ex-Hamilton and Hibs goalkeeper is proven at Premiership level and has been a dependable back-up option at Pittodrie.

2. Craig Gordon - Celtic The Scotland international has revealed that he is yet to be offered a contract by Celtic having slipped down the pecking order. Keen to play first-team football and would likely want to stay in Scotland with Hearts a possible option.

3. Jonny Hayes - Celtic A favourite of Neil Lennon, playing a number of games at left-back. HIs versatility and football intelligence has seen him linked with a move to England.

4. Alex Gogic - Hamilton Accies Arguably Hamiltons key player this campaign. Adept at breaking up play and putting out fires at the base of the midfield.

