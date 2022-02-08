14-goal Celtic star tipped for Premier League move amidst interest after scintillating form

The Israeli winger has been a sensation for Ange Postecoglou since joining in a £3million move from Maccabi Petah Tikva in his homeland, adapting to the Scottish game seamlessly.

Abada scored once and set up two in Celtic’s 4-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday, taking him on to 14 goals for the season. His combined 15 goals and assists in the Premiership is the best in the league alongside Rangers right-back James Tavernier.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Abada’s former manager Guy Luzon is not surprised by the player’s goalscoring exploits.

Lile Abada (right) scored once and assisted twice in Celtic's 4-0 win over Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I knew the qualities he would provide for scoring goals," he said. “He is able to smell the situation and anticipate when the ball comes in. He is one of the best at that.

“No matter who is the manager, no matter what the system, Liel will always do the same. He will not be the winger who always holds the line.

“When the ball goes down the left he will be in the box and he will be like a striker, scoring lots of goals. It’s not because of the system or the manager.”

Luzon added: “He will anticipate exactly where the ball will be and when the ball reaches his feet you can be sure it will end up in the back of the net. His finishing is unbelievable.”

Abada’s form has attracted reported interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Luzon believes a move south is in the 20-year-old’s future. Once there he could go to the very top.

“Celtic is a top level club to play with," he said. “It’s not a bad decision to stay at Celtic.

“But I’m sure if some Premier League club brought a good offer to Celtic they wouldn’t stop him developing and becoming better.

“I really believe because of his mentality and his quality he can play in the Premier League. I’m sure if he continues then the next step for him will be a move to an average club in the Premier League and from there it depends on him and the club.”

