£10m man wants Celtic transfer, injury boost for Hearts, Celtic ace close to new deal, four English clubs eye Aberdeen star, fresh signing at Rangers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.
1. Forster wants permanent move
Fraser Forster is willing to take a pay cut to resume his Celtic career permanently. The 31-year-old former England star is on a season-long loan from Southampton, who bought him from Celtic for 10 million in 2014. (The Scotsman)
James Forrest expects to commit his long-term future to Celtic imminently. The 28-year-old is contracted until 2022 but talks regarding a move to keep him beyond those terms are expected to reach fruition in the coming weeks. (The Scotsman)
Robbie Stockdale has admitted hes never felt any lower after a game than having witnessed Hibs throw away a two-goal lead against Ross County and with it the chance to end a run of nine matches without a win. (Evening News)