£10m man wants Celtic transfer, injury boost for Hearts, Celtic ace close to new deal, four English clubs eye Aberdeen star, fresh signing at Rangers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Fraser Forster is willing to take a pay cut to resume his Celtic career permanently. The 31-year-old former England star is on a season-long loan from Southampton, who bought him from Celtic for 10 million in 2014. (The Scotsman)

1. Forster wants permanent move

With Hearts sitting just one point off the foot of the Ladbrokes Premiership, manager Craig Levein has admitted he is concerned by his team's position. (Evening News)

2. Levein concerned

James Forrest expects to commit his long-term future to Celtic imminently. The 28-year-old is contracted until 2022 but talks regarding a move to keep him beyond those terms are expected to reach fruition in the coming weeks. (The Scotsman)

3. New Forrest deal

Robbie Stockdale has admitted hes never felt any lower after a game than having witnessed Hibs throw away a two-goal lead against Ross County and with it the chance to end a run of nine matches without a win. (Evening News)

4. Stockdale low

