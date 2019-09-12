10 free agents Celtic could target - from former fan favourites to ex-PSG ace

Celtic, on paper, have a squad largely capable of competing across four competitions.

However, managers are always looking for that one extra player and in the free agent market there are a number of experienced professionals who would add to the Parkhead squad.Whether it is an extra option in defence, in attack or bringing back a former favourite who knows what it takes to win in the East End of Glasgow and help the club towards a possible quadruple treble and ten in a row. See 10 possible options.

1. James Morrison Linked with Celtic previously and could provide further depth to the side.

2. Efe Ambrose A popular figure at Celtic Park in his first spell. Has admitted he is open to a return to Scottish football and Neil Lennon has already signed him twice before.

3. Gary Hooper Odsonne Edouard is the main man at Celtic. Leigh Griffiths is slowly but surely working his way back to his best and Vakoun Bayo may not quite have the full trust of Lennon. Hooper could be a short-term alternative.

4. Hatem Ben Arfa Unlikely due to Celtic's options in the wide areas and behind the striker. But is the type of talent to light up Parkhead.

