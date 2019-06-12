Celtic: Why it would take £40m for Brendan Rodgers to raid Parkhead for key duo?

It is hardly surprising that the official opening of the summer transfer window brought about speculation that ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is planning to raid his former club.

The Leicester City manager is, of course, a huge admirer of both Kieran Tierney and Callum McGregor. The Scottish duo played pivotal roles under the Northern Irishman before he jumped ship with the club heading for treble treble success.

Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a move for two Celtic stars. Picture: SNS

Now, with his first transfer window, Rodgers will be looking to put his stamp on the squad. And there is every chance he will look to Glasgow's East End.

His decisions will likely be shaped by which players depart the King Power Stadium

Currently he has two left-backs at his disposal: Veteran Austrian Christian Fuchs and 22-year-old England international Ben Chilwell.

There is an expectation that there will be significant interest in Chillwell with Manchester City previously being linked with the player.

Kieran Tierney and Callum McGregor will be valued highly by Celtic. Picture: SNS

If he was to leave, speculation regarding a possible move for Tierney would ramp up.

As we've previously stated, the Celtic left-back will likely cost in the region of £26million - the price set by the Scottish champions according to Mundo Deportivo who reported that the player could feature on a Barcelona shortlist to provide Jordi Alba with competition.

Celtic team-mate McGregor's valuation is another intriguing quandary.

Transfermarket value the 25-year-old at a laughable £1.8million - many fans will be expecting ten times that - and rate ex-Rangers midfielder Jon Toral under 'comparable players'.

Getting serious, McGregor is contracted until 2023. Like with Tierney, Celtic are in a comfortable position with significant bargaining power but can they realistically expect to earn near the £20million mark?

Six years ago Victor Wanyama was sold by Celtic to Southampton for £12.5million which makes the £7million to buy Stuart Armstrong a relatively cheap purchase, albeit the player was entering the final year of his contract.

The Foxes haven't been afraid to splash the cash since winning the Premier League.

In the midfield department, ex-Aberdeen playmaker James Maddison (£20m), Portuguese international Adrien Silva (£22m), Wilfred Ndidi (£15m), Nampalys Mendy (£13m) and Spaniard Vicente Iborra (£10.5m) have all been recruited in recent years.

In addition they spent £12.5million on another former Dons players, goalkeeper Danny Ward. He's played five games for the club - all in the cup.

As Rodgers will know well, McGregor is one of the most flexible and versatile players he has worked with. He can play a number of midfield positions as well as one the left. Heck, ask him to play up front or go in goals he'd give it a good shot. But his greatest asset is in helping control games.

His career has been one of continued progression, becoming an increasingly dominant presence at Celtic.

With the player on a good contract would likely look for at least double the price they recieved for Stuart Armstrong.

Therefore if Rodgers did return to Parkhead to raid the champions for McGregor and Tierney he'd better bring a cheque of £40million. At least.