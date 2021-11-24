Celtic warned about €100m-rated star, , Rangers told to sell, BT Sport's Sutton in move - SPFL Premiership Rumour Mill

1. Souttar south?

John Souttar is set to spurn the advances of Celtic and Rangers and is most keen to join his brother Harry south of the border. The Hearts defender has overcome injury adversity and is out of contract at the end of the season, attracting NINE English clubs plus the top tow in the SPFL Premiership. Brother Harry currently plays at Stoke City. (Daily Record)

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group