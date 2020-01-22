Celtic tie can’t come quick enough for Clyde defender Tom Lang

Tom Lang has had worse weeks - a return to Clyde on loan, a hard fought Scottish Cup win at Bonnyrigg and a plum tie against Celtic.

The 22-year-old, promotion-winning defender has rejoined the Bully Wee on loan until the end of the season - and after seeing the cup draw hand a home fifth round tie with the holders, he admits his timing could hardly be better.

He said: “It’s not a bad time to be joining Clyde again!

“I was watching ‘Sportscene’ for about two hours before the draw, anticipating it and it was great - that’s what you want when you’re watching a cup draw.

“You’re hoping for one of the big two and I’m happy it’s at Broadwood and not Celtic Park, it gives us at least half a chance anyway and you never know.

“I’ve been told many times about the last time Celtic came to Broadwood. It’s exciting for everyone at the club.”

Lang left Clyde for full-time football at Championship side Dunfermline during the summer, but didn’t have to think twice before agreeing to return.

He said: “When I wasn’t playing games at Dunfermline and it wasn’t looking like I was going to get my chance, I was desperate to go on loan and no other club came into my head other than Clyde.

“I was here last year and the year before that and thoroughly enjoyed my time, most people know that. I’ve worked with a lot of the boys in the changing room before and the management team and I knew quite a few of the fans so it was a no-brainer for me.

“I’m just delighted it’s all gone through and it feels like I’ve not left, to be honest.”

Lang’s familiarity with his team-mates means there was little settling in required after his return last week - although he admitted that conditions at Bonnyrigg on Saturday took a bit of getting used to.

He said: “Condition-wise it was the worst pitch I’ve ever played on. When we went out to warm up and I was kicking the ball around, everytime I was kicking it it was going anywhere so I was a bit apprehensive over the pitch.

“But once the game got going and you go your foothold a wee bit it was fine. It was obviously the same for them and it was a proper cup tie.

“It was a really tough game and I thought they played every well; you wouldn’t have known they were two leagues below us.

“They made it difficult for us but I think out fitness levels showed through; after about the 60th minute mark the game changed and you could feel that on the pitch.

“In the end we deserved to win. In the periods of the game where it was tough we got men behind the ball and made sure they couldn’t score and I thought we did well,we defended well as a team when we had to and it was a pretty professional performance, but one goalkeepers and defencders absolutely love, just grinding it out.”

Next up it’s Celtic - and, like most of his team-mates, Lang can’t wait for that one.

He said: “It’s a good platform for the boys to show what they’re all about on TV and get recognition and hopefully we can do ourselves proud with the performance.

“I can’t wait, I’m counting the days already.

“But we’re not in the best of positions in the league at the moment so we can’t really focus on Celtic. We’ve got a big game on Saturday against East Fife, a big game the week after at Forfar.

“Everyone’s playing for their places and six points from those games would be absolutely vital for us, probably more important than the game against Celtic.

“We’ll take one game at a time and when the Celtic one comes I’m sure everyone will be ready for it.”