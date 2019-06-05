Celtic's valuation of Kieran Tierney revealed - Barcelona baulk at price

Have your say

Celtic's expected asking price for star Kieran Tierney has been revealed.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the left-back is valued at €30million which equates to around £26.6million.

The 21-year-old, it's been reported in Spain, features on a shortlist of potential targets for Barcelona to provide competition to Jordi Alba.

However, his valuation is something the Spanish champions won't pay for the player with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Juan Bernat, Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro and Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis amongst the other targets.

Tierney has been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United with reported interest from Dortmund also.

Mundo Deportivo note that the way the left-back plays, full throttle, giving everything, and doing so regularly and consistently, is what makes him an attractive proposition.

He has recently underwent an operation to try and fix a troublesome hernia issue.