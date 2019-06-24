.

Celtic open talks with Rangers target, Tierney to be offered huge Arsenal contract, Ibrox return for Kent near, attacking ace to Hearts, Aberdeen target midfielder - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic are keen on a Rangers target to replace Kieran Tierney who is to be offered a mammoth Arsenal contract, there is good news regarding Ryan Kent's potential return to Rangers and Hearts target former attacker.

For all the the latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip involving Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs...

Celtic have stepped up their pursuit of Rangers and Aberdeen target Max Lowe. The Parkhead side have held talks with his club Derby County. (Express)

Arsenal had a second bid rejected from Celtic for Kieran Tierney. They improved on their initial 15m offer but the Hoops value the player at at least 25m. (Various)

Arsenal are prepared to make Kieran Tierney a very rich man. The Gunners will offer the player a five-year-deal worth 20m. (Scottish Sun)

Oran Kearneys time as St Mirren manager is all but over. Lawyers from both sides will look to thrash out a settlement deal with Jim Goodwin poised to take over. (The Scotsman)

