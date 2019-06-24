Celtic open talks with Rangers target, Tierney to be offered huge Arsenal contract, Ibrox return for Kent near, attacking ace to Hearts, Aberdeen target midfielder - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Celtic are keen on a Rangers target to replace Kieran Tierney who is to be offered a mammoth Arsenal contract, there is good news regarding Ryan Kent's potential return to Rangers and Hearts target former attacker.
For all the the latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip involving Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs...
1. Celtic eye Max Lowe
Celtic have stepped up their pursuit of Rangers and Aberdeen target Max Lowe. The Parkhead side have held talks with his club Derby County. (Express)