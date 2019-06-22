.

Celtic keen on ex-Real Madrid striker, Midfielder reveals Rangers signing desire, £32m bid for Parkhead duo from EPL, Hibs striker blow, 1 in and 1 out at Aberdeen, Kilmarnock eye Man City starlet - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic have been linked with a player who scored more than 100 goals in England, Rangers to get signing No.7 and one in and one out at Pittodrie.

For all the The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip involving Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibs...

The Scottish champions have been credited with an interest in former Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor. However they face competition for the out of contract veteran. (The Sun)

The Scottish champions have been credited with an interest in former Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor. However they face competition for the out of contract veteran. (The Sun)
Hibs hopes of luring Marc McNulty back to Easter Road could be scuppered by Readings determination to recoup the 1 million they spent to sign the striker only 12 months ago. (Evening News)

Hibs hopes of luring Marc McNulty back to Easter Road could be scuppered by Readings determination to recoup the 1 million they spent to sign the striker only 12 months ago. (Evening News)
Brendan Rodgers is very keen on Celtic midfield ace Callum McGregor. The Foxes are set to bid 17.5m for the player. (Rocksport Radio)

Brendan Rodgers is very keen on Celtic midfield ace Callum McGregor. The Foxes are set to bid 17.5m for the player. (Rocksport Radio)
New York City have pulled a u-turn and are set to announce the signing of ex-Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven. The Scotland international had looked to be moving to Portsmouth. (Scottish Sun)

New York City have pulled a u-turn and are set to announce the signing of ex-Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven. The Scotland international had looked to be moving to Portsmouth. (Scottish Sun)
