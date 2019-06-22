Celtic keen on ex-Real Madrid striker, Midfielder reveals Rangers signing desire, £32m bid for Parkhead duo from EPL, Hibs striker blow, 1 in and 1 out at Aberdeen, Kilmarnock eye Man City starlet - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Celtic have been linked with a player who scored more than 100 goals in England, Rangers to get signing No.7 and one in and one out at Pittodrie.
1. Adebayor to Celtic
The Scottish champions have been credited with an interest in former Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor. However they face competition for the out of contract veteran. (The Sun)