Celtic fear losing out on £3m Motherwell ace David Turnbull - competition from nine teams

Celtic have stepped up the ante in their pursuit of Motherwell star David Turnbull.
The Parkhead side have approached the Steelmen with an official enquiry, according to the Daily Record.
Twelve months ago John McGinn was seen as a key target for Brendan Rodgers. However, the club dallied, allowing Aston Villa to swoop in and sign the midfield dynamo from Hibernian for £2.7million.
In hindsight the price was a bargain for the Birmingham club with the Scotland international playing a pivotal role in helping Villa win promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.
Celtic are moving quick for Turnbull - one of the rising stars of Scottish football - with reportedly nine other clubs showing interest, including Premier League sides Southampton and Burnley.
Earlier in the week it was reported that they were considering £1.2million, but Motherwell chief Alan Burrows took to Twitter to state that the club will only sell their wonderkid for a record sale, more than the £1.75million they received from Celtic for Phil O'Donnell.
The Steelmen want at least £3million for the 19-year-old who hit 15 league goals from midfield this season just past.
In January Turnbull, a boyhood Motherwell fan, extended his deal at Fir Park until 2021, putting the club in a strong bargaining position.