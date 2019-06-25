Celtic eye £2m right-back, Gerrad celebrates beating rivals to Aribo, Lennon eyes EPL duo, Rangers to wait for Kent, Goodwin to St Mirren, Hibs battle for midfield ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Celtic linked with Championship right-back, Gerrard happy to beat rivals to Joe Aribo signing and Hibs face Stephane Omeonga battle.
For all the the latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip involving Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Hibs...
1. Celtic want 2m right-back
Celtic are battling English Championship side for right-back Jack Stacey. The Scottish champions are set to follow up enquiries for the Luton Town star. (The Sun)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been castigated by West Bromwich Albion for his treatment of Oliver Burke during his loan spell at the Scottish champions. WBA won't be loaning anyone to the club again. (The Scotsman)