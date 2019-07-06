Celtic eye £2.5m-rated midfielder, Rangers man set for surprise departure, striker blow for Celtic, Gers deny striker exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories on Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, St Johnstone and more in today's round-up
1. Sawyers on Celtic radar
Celtic are keen on adding Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers to their ranks. (The Sun)
Getty
2. Cifuentes teases UK move
Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes has said he could join Celtic or Manchester City as he looks to leave his homeland. (Various)
0
3. Bayo out of UCL opener
Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is likely to miss the Hoops Champions League opener against FK Sarajevo next week. (The Sun)
other
4. McCrorie set for permanent exit?
Portsmouth reportedly have an option to buy Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie after signing the youngster on loan. (Daily Record)
0
View more