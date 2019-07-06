Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic eye £2.5m-rated midfielder, Rangers man set for surprise departure, striker blow for Celtic, Gers deny striker exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories on Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, St Johnstone and more in today's round-up

Celtic are keen on adding Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers to their ranks. (The Sun)

Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes has said he could join Celtic or Manchester City as he looks to leave his homeland. (Various)

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is likely to miss the Hoops Champions League opener against FK Sarajevo next week. (The Sun)

Portsmouth reportedly have an option to buy Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie after signing the youngster on loan. (Daily Record)

