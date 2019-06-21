Celtic boss Neil Lennon looking at 'different formations' and plans to recruit in 3 or 4 positions - Danish right-back linked

Neil Lennon has revealed that fans could see a slightly different Celtic next season.

Neil Lennon is planning to put his "stamp" on the Celtic team. Picture: SNS

With the permanent job secured following the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts, the Northern Irishman has been able to get his feet under the table at Lennoxtown and get to work.

It hasn't been an easy transition with a number of loan players departing, Mikael Lustig leaving after seven-and-a-half years and the David Turnbull saga.

The Motherwell midfielder is set to complete his protracted move to Celtic for £3million, and has been pictured with his new boss.

Speaking to the press after the fixture release, Lennon said: "The deal will be concluded, hopefully today. Thankfully he’s chosen us over Premier League teams, which is quite a coup for us."

Turnbull, who is expected to challenge for a first-team spot, will be the first of what could be a number of additions in a bid to freshen a team which has put so much in to achieve the treble treble.

“Some of them have been playing over 60 games consistently for the last three years," Lennon told Sky Sports, "hence why we have done a treble treble which is a remarkable feat and we’re not stopping there.

“We want more, and hopefully with the injection of fresh quality we can give the players around the club a much-needed incentive to move forward."

He confirmed that they are looking at "three or four areas" to strengthen.

A priority is a right-back with the club linked with a move for Danish international Peter Ankersen, the right-back moving on from Copenhagen this summer.

Lennon is a different manager from Brendan Rodgers and will look to apply his thoughts and ideas to the team going into the new season.

There has been talk that he will look at a potential 4-4-2 with Leigh Griffiths back in the fold.

Lennon said: "Now I can start putting my own imprint on things. I’m not ripping it up and starting again, but we’re looking at different styles and formations."

