Celtic ask Southampton for royalties over Stuart Armstrong song

Celtic have jokingly requested royalties from Southampton after the Saints announced the signing of Stuart Armstrong with his song.

• READ MORE: Done deal: Stuart Armstrong completes move from Celtic to Southampton

The 26-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Saints for a fee reported to be around £7 million.

The song Celtic fans serenaded Armstrong with became a terrace hit at Parkhead, the catchy tune celebrated the player’s “fine” hair and the fact he “scores belters all the time”.

On announcing the signing of the midfielder on their Instagram account, Southampton dubbed Celtic fans signing the song over the unveiling as Armstrong pulled on the Southampton top for the first time.

The use of the song struck a chord with Celtic fans still coming to terms losing another influential player to the Premier League side.

Stuart Armstrong completed a move to Southampton. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The club took the opportunity to tweet Southampton and request that a royalty payment be made to the Celtic Foundation “on behalf of our exceptionally talented fans”.

• READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Celtic eye third summer signing | Alves’ Rangers future put on hold | Aberdeen chase Premiership hitman