Celtic and Rangers: Why Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge won't be moving to the Scottish Premiership

In recent days Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a move to Celtic and Rangers.

Bookmakers have installed the Old Firm among the favourites to sign the 26-cap England striker.

Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a switch to Celtic and Rangers.

It follows confirmation that the player will not be offered a new contract at Liverpool and will released when his current deals expires at the end of June.

Sturridge went out on a high, lifting the Champions League as part of the squad which defeated Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the player, explaining exactly why Celtic and Rangers would be so keen on his signing.

"Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think," he told Liverpool’s website. "He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important.

"He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible.

"What maybe is missed on the outside of the club by many is what a great leader Daniel is in our dressing room. He is smart, confident and not afraid to speak up when he thinks there is something that needs adapting to help the team.

"He has been great with many of the younger players also, so he has been so important to our progression here."

The player's talent has never been doubted, from breaking through at Manchester City to moving to Chelsea then onto Liverpool.

His most productive season came under former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in the 2013-2014 season when he partnered Luis Suarez, scoring 21 league goals in 29 appearances.

In turn he earned a new five-year deal in 2014 at Anfield - a contract that was worth £120,000-a-week, according to the Daily Express. That amounts to £6.24million a year,

Therefore such wages rule out any likelihood of a switch to Scotland.

Celtic's Champions League involvement would be attractive to the player, as would linking up with former Liverpool and England colleague Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

However, turning 30 in September, he will likely believe he has one big contract on him. In addition, as a free agent he would be able to command a hefty signing on fee.

A transfer to Scotland would have been more likely on a loan deal with the parent club covering part of the wages, similar to Jermain Defoe at Rangers.

Despite his talent it would also be somewhat of a risk due to the player's injury history; he has played more than 30 games in a season on just four occasions.