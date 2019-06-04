Celtic and Rangers to battle it out for ex-Liverpool striker and England international?

Have your say

Celtic and Rangers are amongst the clubs in the race to sign Daniel Sturridge according to bookies.

Liverpool have confirmed the striker's exit after 160 appearances for the club spanning six and a half years.

The 26-cap England international was part of Jurgen Klopp's squad as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday to claim the Champions League.

Now, SkyBet have priced Celtic and Rangers amongst he favourites to sign the 29-year-old.

Celtic are 11/2 to recruit Sturridge, while it is 6/1 that he is reunited with his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

However, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are the favourites at 7/2 to get the player for nothing.

Sturridge was highly-regarded as he emerged from the Manchester City youth academy before signing for Chelsea.

Liverpool boss Klopp described him as "one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible".

The player has had his injury issues and scored just double figures on four occassions in his career.