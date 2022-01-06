Carljohan Eriksson: Dundee United recruit Finland international to rival Benjamin Siegrist

Carl-Johan Eriksson of Mjallby AIF has joined Dundee United, subject to international clearance. (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old joins his fellow countryman Ilmari Niskanen who has made an impressive start to life in Dundee and Eriksson is expected to challenge Benjamin Siegrist for a place in Tam Courts’ team for the remainder of the season.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of current keeper Siegrist, who has been in talks with the Tangerines for a new deal, but the Swiss remains out of contract this the summer free to talk to other clubs. After attracting interest from elsewhere, including being linked to Celtic last season, and United have now added a second option, should he stay or go.

Eriksson’s move is still subject to work permit clearance, but barring any hitches he will sign a two-and-a-half year deal after leaving Swedish top flight side Mjallby AIF as a free agent and take on Siegrist for a starting place.

A product of HJK Helsinki’s youth academy, Eriksson has spent the last four seasons in Sweden, earning promotion with Mjallby in 2018 before securing 5th and 9th place finishes in the Allsvenskan and has amassed more than 125 senior appearances – plus his clean sheet and penalty save on his international debut against Wales in September last year.

His arrival also follows United’s decision earlier this week to allow Trevor Carson to leave on loan and the goalkeeper has re-united with his former manager from Motherwell, Stephen Robinson, at Morecambe.

Provided a work permit is granted, Eriksson could be in the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership match against St Mirren on Tuesday, January 18.