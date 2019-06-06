Can Lewis Morgan save his Celtic career? The verdict from Sunderland on winger's future

Lewis Morgan is hoping to resurrect his Celtic career after a spell on loan at Sunderland.

The Scotland winger revealed yesterday that Hoops boss Neil Lennon has held talks with his agent over his future, and is set to welcome the former St Mirren man back into the Parkhead fold this summer.

But is Morgan good enough to break into Lennon’s treble treble-winning team?

James Copley, who watched Morgan in action for six months at Sunderland, gives his verdict on the 22-year-old's time at the Stadium of Light.

The verdict from Sunderland

Many Wearsiders lament Morgan’s frustrating inability to consistently perform at the level expected.

Consensus is that the Greenock-born winger should have done more during his time south of the border. Just two goals and four assists in his spell hint at unfulfilled promise.

And when asked to describe his time in the North East, fans of the Black Cats turn to phrases such as hit and miss, mediocre and inconsistent.

Morgan did play at Wembley twice for Sunderland, shining in the first half in the Checkatrade Trophy final before fading badly. His spell on Wearside almost mirrored Sunderland's season as a whole.

Context

It is, however, worth noting that two talismanic figures, former Celtic attacker Aiden McGeady and ex-Aberdeen forward Chris Maguire, stole the show at the Stadium of Light last season - and possession of the ball.

It was always going to be difficult for Morgan to compete with two seasoned professionals who, between them, often dictated most of Sunderland’s successful attacking play.

Competition

However, if Morgan really does believe he can break in to Celtic’s first team, he’ll have to usurp proven goal-getters and assist-makers - a fact he acknowledges.

“There is big competition for places but I knew when I signed for the club it would be like that,” he explained.

“I look at guys like Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor and Kris Ajer who all went out on loan then came back to really push themselves into the Celtic first team.

“That’s what I want to do now,” Morgan added.

Bold talk, but there lies an obvious sticking point with the nine-time Scottish U21 international’s best laid plans.

The former Rangers man struggled to outshine McGeady and Maguire, remaining on the periphery in terms of creativity for most of his time in League One.

So how does he go about the mammoth task of dethroning Scott Sinclair, McGregor, and Christie in the Scottish Premiership?

Youth on his side

Despite Sunderland fans’ frustration, many are quick to recognise Morgan’s obvious talent and potential.

And it's worth noting that the two-time Scottish international bagged a vital goal in Sunderland’s Checkatrade Trophy semi-final over Bristol Rovers.

With more game time Morgan, still only 22, could further develop his pace, dribbling and confidence as well as adding that crucial end product.

He said: “I had to go out on loan to get games in my legs again.

“It’s been a positive because it’s got me back into the international scene but I still feel there are higher levels to come from me.”

He has time on his side.

Conclusion

Morgan needs minutes to develop his weaknesses with his decision-making leaving a lot to be desired despite rare glimpses of quality.

He'll no doubt have to improve on last season’s hot and cold performances to force his way into Lennon’s starting XI.